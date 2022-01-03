Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 3

Bernadette Slattery (née Hayes)

late of The Gaelic Bar, Pearse Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Whitegate, Clare

The death has occurred of Bernadette Slattery (née Hayes), late of The Gaelic Bar, Pearse Street, Nenagh and Barbaha, Carrigatoher and Whitegate, Co. Clare. Predeceased by her infant daughter. January 2nd 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Milford Hospice. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John Joe, daughters Una and Sabrina, son Kieran, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Louise, brother-in-law Joey, sisters-in-law Margaret (Slattery) and Theresa (Sexton), grandchildren Aoife, Aisling, Cara, Eimear, Grainne, Emma and Hazel, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home on Monday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral on Tuesday, arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11.45am for funeral mass at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Please adhere to face covering and no hand shaking. House strictly private.

Betty Callanan (née Dunne)

Shantalla, Galway / Maynooth, Kildare / Tipperary

Callanan (née Dunne), Betty, Fursey Road, Shantalla, Galway and late of Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary, January 1st 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, wife of the late Kevin.

Much loved mother of Paul, Jennifer, Lorraine, K evin, Ronan and the late Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Katie, Sarah, David, Jaxson, Mason, Rory, Mary, Caoimhe, Conor, Fia and Ruth, brothers and sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday between 4.00pm and 6.00pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11.30am funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accepts no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

Sr. Mary Brett

Coolderry, Upperchurch, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Brett 535 Sacramento Street, Auburn, California, USA and formerly of Coolderry, Upperchurch, Thurles.



Peacefully after a short illness, in the loving care of Sisters and staff of Auburn California.



Predeceased by her beloved parents Patrick and Kitty and brother Philip. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Jerry, Willie and Michael. Sisters Sheila Ryan (Newport) and Brigid Ryan (Rossmore) brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, Mercy sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends.



May she rest in peace.



Sister Mary's interment will take place on Tuesday Jan 4th 2022 in Calvery Cemetery Sacramento and her memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.