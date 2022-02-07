Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 7

Deaths in Tipperary
Breda Burns (née McHugh)
St. Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary
BURNS (née McHugh), St. Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary Town - 7th February 2022, peacefully in the tender care of Cluain Arann Community Nursing Unit. Breda, pre-deceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Rose, Anne, Breda & Patricia, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Funeral Service and Cremation Private.
