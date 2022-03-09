Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements - March 9

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Phelan Knocknamace, Roscrea, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Imelda, his sister Mary and brothers Robert, Jack, Chris and Joe. Sadly missed by his loving sons John (Nenagh),Pat, Richard, Enda (Dublin), Nevan, Fergal (Portlaoise) and Eamonn (Knocknacarra), daughters in law, Pauline, Miriam, Sarah, Sue, Triona and Enda's partner Yvonne, his cherished sixteen grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends,

Reposing at his residence (E53K389) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm to St Cronan's Church Roscrea for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Dungar cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live at http://stcronanscluster.ie/

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Offaly Hospice Homecare Services.Offers of condolence can be made below. Please observe Covid guidelines in relation to wearing of face masks and observe social distancing at all times. House private on Friday morning please.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Kathleen Murphy (née Butler) Pallashill, Drombane, Tipperary / Hollyford, Tipperary

Formerly of Gurth, Hollyford. Peacefully in the tender care of Ardeen Nursing home staff on the morning of March 8th 2022

Predeceased by her cherished husband Ned, brothers Stephen and Jimmy, sisters Sr. Mary, Sr.Rose and Teresa and her nephew John. Sadly missed and remembered with much love and affection by her beloved sister Mary Berkery, sister-in-law Mary Butler, nieces and nephews, Mary, Breda and Joannes Berkery, Noreen Butler, Michael Ryan, Breda, John and Michael Butler, relatives, large extended family, loyal neighbours, devoted carers and many friends.



Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Thursday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St. Laurence O Toole Church Inch. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in St. Michaels cemetery Bouladuff. Kathleens funeral mass can be viewed on the link http://www.drominch.com/.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Anthony (AK) KENNEDY McDonagh House, Golden Lane, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

AK passed away unexpectedly on March 3rd 2022. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Emi and her mother Eki, his sisters Lena (Peters) and Grainne (Brennan), his brothers Gerry, Brendan and Paschal, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, 54 Aungier Street, Dublin 2, D02 R702 on Friday evening, 11th March, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm with cremation on Saturday, 12th March, at 1.45pm at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, D6W HY98. Funeral Mass on Sunday week, 20th March, at 12.30pm in St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Gladstone Street, Clonmel. Scattering of AK’s ashes will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please.

***************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Martin (Marty) Houlihan

Martin (Marty) Houlihan. In the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Patterson’s Nursing Home, Roscrea, and formerly Ballinroe, Castleiney.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Saturday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney on Sunday morning at 10 am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Sr. De Pazzi (Mary Teresa) Farrell Ardfoyle Convent, Ballintemple, Cork / Clogheen, Tipperary

Farrell (O.L.A. Sisters, Ardfoyle Convent, Cork) on Tuesday, 8th March 2022, at Ardfoyle Convent, Sr. De Pazzi (Mary Teresa) Formerly of Graigue, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, friends and the Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles. Predeceased by her Parents Thomas and Bridget, brothers Patrick, Owen, John, William and her sister Mrs Margaret Maher.

Requiem Mass at 2.30pm Thursday 10th March at Ardfoyle Convent. Burial afterwards in the Community cemetery.

*************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Mick Costigan Killea, Templemore, Tipperary

Mick Costigan, Gurtacurra, Killea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 8th of March 2022, following a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Maureen, daughters Sarah (Russell) and Norah (Ward), son Conor and partner Liz, sons in law Aidan and Marty, sister Mary Hynes (Miltown Malbay), beloved grandchildren Hannah, Mary Rose, Kitty, John and Josie, sisters in law , brothers in law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Friday Evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. Requiem mass in St. James’s Church Killea on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Templemore afterwards.