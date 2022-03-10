Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 10

Pat (Paddy) O'Meara

Tallaght, Dublin / Tipperary

O’Meara, Pat (Paddy), (Tallaght, Dublin and late of Kilbarron, Tipperary), March 8, 2022, at home. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy. Beloved husband of Mary; he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters Helen and Christine, sons-in-law Matteo and Brendan, grandchildren Luke, Maia, Elisa, Sean and Finn, brothers Michael and Kevin, sisters Kathleen and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Donncha O'Rourke

Hoppers Road, Winchmore Hill, London formerly Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary / Louisburgh, Mayo

Donncha O'Rourke ( Dog & Duck Pub, Hoppers Road, Winchmore Hill, London N21 3LH formerly Bouladuff, Thurles, Co. Tipperary) March 2nd 2022: unexpectedly and peacefully at his home. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Jacqueline (née Durkan, Bridge St., Louisburgh.), daughter Megan, sister Mary (Ballyheigue), brothers Jerome (Kilbeggan), Seamus (Bouladuff) & Paudie (Vancouver), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended O' Rourke & Durkan Families, and a large circle of friends in Ireland and the U.K.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Condolences can be left for the family in the Condolences link below.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Funeral Arrangements Later

JAMES FOGARTY

Cnoc Ard, Ballina, Tipperary / Tallaght, Dublin

The death has occurred of James Fogarty, Cnoc Ard, Ballina, Co.Tipperary & late of Tallaght, Dublin. Suddenly, at home, on March 8th 2022. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne. Will be sadly missed by his loving sons Mark, Declan, Ray & Colin, grandchildren Laura, Amy, Ciarian, Leah & Riain, brother Thomas, sister Marie, daughters in law Maura, Trish, Adrianna & Grainne, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May James Rest In Peace

His remains will arrive at Our Lady and St Lua’s Church, Ballina, for Requiem Mass this Saturday at 11.30am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm. Cremation service can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.ie (Access code to follow)

Mary Clarke (née Gleeson)

Clonboo, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Mary Clarke (nee Gleeson), Clonboo, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 9th of March 2022, after a short illness bravely borne, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Patrick and son Patrick and her sister Nora (Ciss) and brother Jack.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Breda and Anne, sons Michael and Tom, daughter in law Breeda, grandchildren, Anne-Marie, Emma, Stephen, Tom, Meadhbh, Padraic, David and Muireann, sisters Josie and Statia, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Friday in Clonboo from 5 pm to 8 pm. Requiem mass in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore on Saturday at 2 pm. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Tom Tommy Comerford

Inane, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Pattersons Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Mary, sister Teresa and brother Paddy.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Bernadette Dunne (Borrisakane) and Anna Bourke (Knockinroe, Templemore), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Anne Egan (née Quirke)

Silvermines, Tipperary

The death has occurred in Chicago of Anne Egan (nee Quirke) : native of Silvermines, Co. Tipperary: beloved wife of the late Martin: cherished mother of Marty (Ann), Bernadette Bryant, Michael, Geraldine (Ray) O'Brien and the late Marian. Loving grandmother of Michael (Judy) and Kevin Bryant, John Michael and Liam Egan, and Patrick (Nicole), Sean, Brendan and Megan O'Brien. Dear great-grandmother of Rory and Danny Bryant. Sister of the late Noel and late Sr.Joseph Quirke. Sister in law of Nan Quirke, Silvermines. Fond Aunt and friend to many.

Funeral has taken place in Chicago.

Leishe (Alice) Galvin (née Cooney)

Coolnamuck road, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving children Fergus, Grainne Grant, Deirdre Dudley and Emer Moran, sister Kathleen, brother John, sister in law Mary Malthouse, sons-in-law Paul grant, Paul Moran and Benny Dudley, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Robbie, Aimee, Laura, Cillian, William and Keela, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, the 10th March, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick beg for Requiem Mass on Friday, the 11th March, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Patrick's Hospital Cashel.

Patrick (Wadie) Harvey

Marion Estate, Newport, Tipperary

Patrick (Wadie) Harvey, Marion Estate, Newport, Co.Tipperary and late of Sarsfield Barracks. 7th March 2022, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Fiona. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons P.J and Tommy, daughter Christina, daughter in law Yvonne, sister Betty, grandchildren Lisa, Zoe, Tamara and Zach, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Delany-Minihan Funeral Home this Thursday (10th March) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass on Friday (11th March) to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.twitch.tv