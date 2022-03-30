Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 30

Mary Molloy

formerly Raheen Park, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Mary resided in Charlemont Street, Dublin 2 and formerly from Raheen Park, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Ann Molloy, Raheen Park, Holycross. Loving sister of Christelle, Franz, Tony and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, sisters-in-law Catherina, Veronica and Josephine, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 1st April from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 2nd April, at 11.30am. Followed by private cremation. Interment of Ashes in Ballycahill Church grounds at a later date. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Tommy Flanagan

Cashel Road, Glenbane Upper, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a short illness, in Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Gleeson). Much loved father of Sandra, Annette, Padraig and Tomás. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sisters Sadie (Dwyer) and Breda (O'Loughlin), grandchildren Roisin, Ciara, Daniel, Jack, Grace and Darragh, sons-in-law Andy, Eamonn and Paul, daughter-in-law Joanna, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues in Erin Foods, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 31st March, from 4.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Friday, 1st April, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to National Council for the Blind Ireland.

Covid-19 protection measures must be adhered to, please wear a face mask and no handshaking.

Winnie Fitzgerald (née Morrissey)

Crampscastle, Fethard, Tipperary

Fitzgerald (née Morrissey), Crampscastle, Fethard, Co Tipperary, Winnie, March 29th 2022. Pre deceased by her husband Jack and daughter Mary. Deeply regretted by her son John and daughter Teresa, daughter in law Ann Marie and son in law Fergal, grandchildren Sean, Úna, Fergal, Eoin, Mary-Ann, Ailise and Claire, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Moyglass. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice Palliative Care Team. The Mass can be watched online at https://www.churchservices.tv/augustinianabbey

John Blanchfield

Mayladstown Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Predeceased by his parents Gerald and Margaret, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, Sons Gerald, James, Johnpaul and Declan, daughters Cora and Helena, sisters Anna, Jacinta and Patricia, brother Noel, sons in law Tom and John, daughters in law Martha and Colette, grandchildren Kira, Aisling, James, Darren and Fearne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, the 31 March, from 5.30pm to 7pm, Arriving at Ballyneale Church on Friday, the 1st April, for requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.To view Johns mass click on the following link https://www.irishlivestream.com/01042022jb

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

MICHAEL (MICK) TEEFEY

Ardcroney & late of Ashley Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family on 29th March 2022. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Patricia & son Oliver. Will be sadly missed by his cherished family Paddy, Marie, Chrissy, Rita, Bridie, Michael, Bernard, Martin, Mae, John, Phyllis, Gerard & Ann, sister Teresa (O'Reilly), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. His remains will leave his home this Friday at 10.30am, arriving at St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of the Mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Helen Pyne

Douglas, Cork / Ballyporeen, Tipperary

PYNE (Douglas and late of Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary): On March 29th, 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Amberley Nursing Home. HELEN loving sister of Breda, Michael and Pat.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters-in-law Eva and Veronica, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Friday (April 1st) in the Church of the Incarnation, Frankfield which can be viewed on

https://www.frankfieldgrange.ie/2020/12/live-streaming-of-church-celebrations/

Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

“May she rest in peace”

John O'Donnell

Lyrefune, Ballyporeen, Tipperary, E21 VE26

The death has occurred of John O' Donnell, Lyrefune, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his family. Son of the late Mary and John. Survived by his wife Noney, daughter Aishling, son Ian, grand children Aaron, Thomas, Oisin, Niamh and Ella, daughter-in-law Catherine, son-in-law Bobby, sisters Mary (O'Sullivan), Nellie (Guthrie) and brother Tom, sisters-in-laws Anne and Gretta, brothers-in-law Noel and Tommy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends along with his Dunworley friends especially Paddy Deasy.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening 31st March from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass on Friday 1st April at 11 o'clock at the church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, followed by burial in St. Mary's cemetery.

Bernard Monaghan

Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia his siblings and parents, will be sadly missed by his daughter Martina, son in law Darrel, his three grandkids Kate, Cara and Paraic, sisters Ann and Rena sister in law Mary, all his in laws, nieces, nephews and all Bernard’s friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Thursday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving this Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane at 10-45 am for Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

House private on Friday morning please

Sheila Kennedy (née Dwyer)

Cappanavile, Upperchurch, Tipperary / Rossmore, Tipperary

Formerly of Turraheen, Rossmore, Cashel, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Mikey, will be sadly missed by her loving family and her partner Martin Callanan; daughter Mary, sons P.J. , Seamus, Paul and Colm, daughters-in-law Esther, Kim and Fiona, sons-in-law P.J and Fabien, her beloved grandchildren Tadhg, Conor, Michael, Frank, Patrick and Charlie, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, all her extended family, her lifelong neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Shelia's funeral mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

Due to current rise in Covid-19 numbers please wear face masks in the Funeral Home.

Ryan-Benson Harry

Main Street, Newport, Tipperary

Ryan-Benson, Harry, Main Street, Newport, Co. Tipperary. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered to celebrate the Life of Harry in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Sunday, 3rd April 2022, at 3.30 PM. All are welcome to attend.

The family thank everyone most sincerely for your kind expression of sympathy in their time of bereavement.

ANDREW GILL

Corner House Dromineer & late of McDonagh Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

Suddenly on 28/3/2022. Predeceased by his beloved parents Johnny & Bridget and brothers John & Raymond. Will be sadly missed by his loving partner Caroline and cherished daughter Joanna and Shannon, Nicola & Siobhan, his brothers and sisters David, Joe, Peter, Anna, Regina & Yvonne, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Andrew Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Saturday for his Requiem Mass at 11:30 o'c. Those who would like to view the mass can do so on nenaghparish.ie. Cremation service takes place at the Shannon Crematorium at 2 o'c and can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com (access code to follow).

Peter Cantwell

O'Neill Street, Clonmel, Tipperary / Bunclody, Wexford

Peter Cantwell, O’Neill Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Bunclody, Co. Wexford. 29th March 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Melview Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Alfred, Coleman, Mary, Rita, Ursula and Christine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace

Peter’s Funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel on Saturday at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel follow by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers. Family request, no hand shaking and please wear a face mask if attending.