13 May 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 13

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

13 May 2022 7:30 AM

Mary O'Neill (née Trehy)
Coole, Gardice, Kilcock, Kildare / Kilcock, Meath / Tipperary

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her devoted family.Mary, predeceased by her son Dara. Loving wife of Jim, adored mother of Owen and Barry-John. Loving grandmother of Leeanne, Amy, Emma, Dara and Conor. Great grandmother to Ellie. Very deeply regretted by her cousin Batt Hickey and daughters-in-law Myra and Tracey, grand daughter-in-law Inhye, brothers-in-law Val O’Neill and Pat Fogarty, sisters-in-law Margaret McGrath, Nora Fogarty, Ann O’Neill, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence in Coole, Garadice (W23 CFP2) on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in Church of the Assumption, Coole, Garadice, Co. Meath (W23 WAC8). Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to: https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

William J. Kennedy
Slievenamon Meadows, Thurles, Tipperary / Templederry, Tipperary

Formerly Glastrigan, Templederry and the County Bar, Thurles. In the loving care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles, after an illness bravely borne. Pre-deceased by his brothers Paddy, Michael, Seamus, John, Fr. Jerry and Denis, sisters Nora, Joanie, Eileen and Mary. Beloved husband of Kathleen and dearly loved father of Clodagh (Loughnane) and Siobhan (Sheridan), sadly missed by his 8 grandchildren, sons in law Gary and Owen, brothers Tommy, Peter and Fr. Joseph, sisters Kathleen Burke and Pauline Keyes, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Unit C Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Patrick (Paddy) Ryan
Galbertstown, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, under the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving family; sisters Eileen, Maisie and Bridget, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Maura, relatives, Ardeen community, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Ardeen Nursing Home, Abbey Road, Thurles, on Friday, 13th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday, 14th May, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey 

Anne Ely (née Murphy)
32 Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

Anne Ely (nee Murphy), 32 Butler Avenue, Thurles, May 11th, 2022 at South Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by her husband John and infant son Dermot.

Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Liz, Jenny and Anne, sons-in-law Johnny and James, grandchildren Amy, Leigha, C.J., Evie, Erin and Aisling, her sisters Kay and Mary, sister-in-law Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her wonderful carers and friends at Padre Pio Nursing Home.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave at 7.45 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie

(Margaret) Peggy O'CONNELL (née Ryan)
Glenageary, Dublin / Cashel, Tipperary

O’CONNELL (née Ryan) (Glenageary, Co Dublin, late of Cashel ,Co Tipperary) May 11th 2022 (peacefully) at home with her family at her side, (Margaret) Peggy, beloved wife of Paul, loving mother of Maria, Paul and Liam. Sadly missed by her husband, children, daughters-in-law Olga and Michele, her adored grandchildren, Aaron, Aubrey, Saoirse and Liam, brothers Pat and John Francis, sisters-in-law brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal Monday to St Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/glasthule followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace

