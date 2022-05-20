Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 20

Joe Martin

Ballyryan, Solohead, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary

Martin

Ballyryan, Solohead, Tipperary and late of Bansha, Co.Tipperary

May 17th 2022

Joe

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary, sons Joe and Michael, daughters Eileen, Bernie and Michelle, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Thursday evening May 19th 2022 from 6pm to 7pm.

Mass for Joe will take place at 2pm in St. Michael's Church Tipperary on May 20th 2022 and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Yvonne Ryan

4 Semple Villas, Thurles, Tipperary

Yvonne, predeceased by her mam Helen (nee Purcell), deeply regretted by her son Darren, grandchildren, dad Jerry, sister Pamela, brothers John and Mark, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Yvonne Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., on Friday evening, 20th May from 5pm to 6pm arriving at Bohernanave Church at 6.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 21st May at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie

Liz Lancaster (née McMahon)

Chestnut Grove, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick City, Limerick / Tipperary

Liz Lancaster (née McMahon) (Chestnut Grove, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick) 18th May 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife and best friend of Keith. Dearly loved mother of Shane, Paul, Lisa and Ivan. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Claire, Maria and Sarah, son-in-law Daniel, grandchildren Sam, Sara, Rachel, Harry, Sophia, Ethan, Dara, Liam, Fionn and Rory, sister Carole, nephew Marcus, brother Don (Thailand) and his wife Inge, brother-in-law Tony and his wife Eithne, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday (May 20th) evening from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Saturday (May 21st) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Liz's Requiem Mass can be viewed here:

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

CELINE KINANE (née CAREY)

'WOODSIDE', BALLYGLASS UPPER, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Drombanna, Limerick

KINANE (née Carey), ‘Woodside’, Ballyglass Upper, Tipperary Town & formerly Drombanna, Co. Limerick - 18th May 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Celine - Deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie, son Edward, daughters Charlene (Flavin) & Katie, her mother Tess, her brothers George, Stephen & Edward, sister Charlotte, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Poppy, Felix & Ria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind St., Tipperary this Friday (May 20th) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town at 11.45am Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12.00 Noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Michaels Cemetery, Tipperary. Celine’s requiem Mass may be viewed online here.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement can be made via the donate button below.

Paddy Keating

Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender care of the nursing staff at Tipperary University Hoapital. Paddy, (formerly of the ESB), husband of the late Kathleen, sadly missed by his loving family daughters Ann and Celestine, sons-in-law Kevin and Frank, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30 o'clock to 7.30 o'clock with removal on Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 12.50 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

MAURA HOGAN (née MESCALL)

Athassel Bungalow, Golden, Tipperary

HOGAN (neé Mescall) - Erdington, Birmingham & late of Athassel Bungalow, Golden, Co Tipperary; 6th April 2022 peacefully in Birmingham in her 95th year - MAURA – pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy & son-in-law Kevin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Susan (Hanlon) , grand-daughter Karen & her husband John, great-grandchildren Aoife & Eamonn, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Cremation Service for Maura takes place in Birmingham tomorrow Friday (20th May) at 1.00pm, which is available to view on https://watch.obitus.com (User name duma0087 - password 036245).

Interment of ashes will take place in Golden Cemetery at a later date.

Crissy Hahessy (née Osborne)

Ballinagrana and Formerly of Ballincole Villerstown Cappoquin, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Cappoquin, Waterford

Beloved wife of the Late John, Pre deceased by her parents John and Ellen, brother John and sister Mai, aunt Sr Mary Declan Whelan, Australia, Deeply regretted by her loving sons Declan, Anthony, Paul and Bernard, daughters Josephine Tobin and Mary, daughters in law Bernadette, Tina, Vanessa and Sandra, son in law Dermot, sister Lally Scalon, brothers Monsignor Patrick and Tom, brother in law Fr Ignatius Hahessy (o,cist) nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

To view Crissy's Mass please use the following link.

https://www.irishlivestream.com/21052022ch

Reposing at her Home on Friday the 20th May from 5pm to 8pm Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on suir on Saturday the 21st May for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the South Tipp Hospice and The Irish Cancer Society.

Patrick (Paddy) Gayson

Graigue, Cahir, Tipperary

Gayson, Graigue, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, May 18th 2022, peacefully at St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. Patrick (Paddy). Deeply regretted by his sisters Chris and Theresa, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand- nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel this Saturday from 5:30-7pm.

Removal on Sunday to Church Of Our Lady Queen, New Inn, arriving for Mass at 2pm, and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.com/newinnparish/ followed by Burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Patrick Farrell

Emly, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary

Patrick Farrell, Emly, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Mayfield, Cashel, passed away on 19th May 2022. He is survived by his wife Eileen, his children Aisling and Cormac, his daughter in law Aideen, his grand-daughter Líadan, his brothers John, Séamus, Niall and Francis, brother in law George, sisters in law Jane and Cathy, relatives and friends. Fondly remembering at this time his late sister Libby.

He will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace

Private funeral. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Irish Hospice foundation at https://hospicefoundation.ie/

Martin Crowe

Parkroe, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Crowe, Martin (Parkroe, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary) May 19th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (nee Hennessy), daughter Mairéad, sons Michéal and Tomás, brothers Tim, Jim, Richard and Gerard, sister Julette, son-in-law Willie, daughters-in-law Anne and Adele, grandchildren Maggie, Lilly, Teagan, Tommy, Culann, Tadhg and Martin-John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Cappawhite Friday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Saturday for Requiem Mass at 1.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

Mary Brennan Howlett

Sweet Briar, Thomas Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later