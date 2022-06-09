Search

20 Jun 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 9

Deaths in Tipperary

Geraldine Ryan (née Byrne)
Pinewood Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford

The death has occurred of Geraldine Ryan (nee Byrne), Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel and formerly White House Quarter, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford.

Geraldine passed away peacefully at Waterford University Hospital on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents John and Mary and her sister Rita, she will be sadly missed by her son Emmet, daughter Megan, brother Pat, sister Chrissie, daughter-in-law Michelle, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Kathleen (Kitty) Martin (née Kavanagh)
Bayswell, Crosspatrick, Kilkenny / Tipperary

Kathleen (Kitty) Martin, (nee Kavanagh) Bayswell, Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny, June 8th. 2022 peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, Co. Tipperary surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Charlie, stepdaughter Agnes and sister Josie. Deeply regretted by her adoring family James, Mary, Charlie, Kathleen, Larry, Ellen, John and Bernie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Larry, sisters Eileen, Margaret and Tessie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Friday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm at her daughter Bernie's residence Boulabeha Moyne, Thurles, (Eircode E41 Y5P0). Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Galmoy arriving for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. 

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Colm Kehoe
Tramore Heights, Tramore, Waterford / Fethard, Tipperary / Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Stillorgan, Dublin

Colm Kehoe, late of Tramore Heights, Tramore, passed suddenly at his residence in Gorey, Co. Wexford

(formerly of Castle Inn, Fethard, Co. Tipperary).

Principal of Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School, Co. Wicklow.

Predeceased by his loving father Lazarian

He will be deeply missed by his loving mother Elizabeth; his wonderful sister Cecilia; his loving brothers Ciaran and Adrian; and Sandra, Daragh, Abeigh and Katie. He will be sadly missed by his aunts and uncles, all his cousins, his extended family, neighbours, colleagues, students and his wide circle of friends.

Colm’s remains will be reposing at his family residence in Tramore Heights, from 3 pm to 7 pm on Saturday the 11th of June, with prayers at 5 pm. All are welcome.

Colm's Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday the 12th of June, at 12 noon at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Declan's Cemetery. For those who wish to participate remotely at Colm's Requiem Mass, please follow the link below:

Colm's Requiem Mass

Colm's funeral cortège will leave his residence at approximately 11:20 am, and will walk from Tramore Credit Union to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, for his Requiem Mass.

Family flowers only. If you wish to leave a message of support for Colm's family, we suggest using the online condolences page below to offer your sympathies. Donations, if desired, are welcomed to Tramore RNLI Lifeboat Service by following the link below:

Tramore RNLI Lifeboat Service Link

House private please

