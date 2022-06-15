Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 15

David Ryan

Knockagh, Cahir, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

David (formerly of Marion Tce, Tipperary) passed peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Plunkett), brothers Patrick, Michael and John, sisters Kathleen, Annette, Mary, Eileen, Noreen, and Claire, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning from his home to the Island Crematorium Cork for cremation service at 12 noon. The Service will be available to view live by clicking on: https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/

Family flowers only please donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice - Injured Jockey's Fund.

May He Rest In Peace

Tim Heenan

Ringroe, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Ardcroney, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Tim Heenan (Ardcroney & Ringroe, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary) June 13th 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends predeceased by his brothers infant Danny, Philip, Pat and John, sister Mary (Oakley), nephew John and brother in law Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Denis, sister-in-law Barbara, nieces Theresa (Quinn), Mary (Oakley), Martina (Cleary), nephews Philip, Paidraig and Ger and family friend Geraldine (Sullivan), grand nephews, grand nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to Ardcroney Church at 10.45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by burial in Cloughjordan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Mass can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

Edward ( Neddy) Doyle

Castletown, Moyne, Thurles, Tipperary

Edward ( Neddy) died peacefully at The Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by his brothers Billy and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary and Kitty, brother Tommy, sister in law Annie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his nephew John Doyle's residence, Castletown, Moyne (Eircode E41 T6XO) on Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Moyne arriving at 11 o'clock for Requiem mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. Family flowers only please.

EWART AUSTIN-RAWLINGS

Ballycarron, Golden, Tipperary

AUSTIN-RAWLINGS, Ballycarron, Golden, Co. Tipperary, 11th June 2022; unexpectedly, at home. Ewart. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Wendy, son Matthew, daughter Lisa, sister Pam, grand-children, extended family, relatives, neighbours, friends & of course, his dogs.

May He Rest in Peace

Private Cremation Service will take place at 11.00am on Thursday (June 16th) at Shannon Crematorium, which may be viewed here (passcode to follow).

House Private Please