Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 5

Joseph (Joe) Williams

Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Williams, Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Joe passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family. He is pre-deceased by his sister Ann and brother Paul. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Derek, daughters Gerardine (Brannigan), Hilda (Phelan), Sandra (Williams Phelan) and Stephanie (Lavin), sister Mary (Dahill), grandchildren Kelly, Darragh, Jonathan, Aidan, Joey, Líadan, Evan, Cian, Oisín and Faye, great-grandchildren Jack, Conor and Bobby, daughter-in-law Amanda, sons-in-law Seanie, Philip, Martin and David, Jonathan’s wife Theresa, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 N8P3) on Tuesday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 2.30pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Oliver’s Parish Facebook page or the You Tube Link https://youtu.be/14OnLs0j3Uo. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Krzysztof Szewczyk

An Duiche, Scallagheen, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Limerick

Krzysztof, died suddenly, at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his son Jakub, wife Iwona, parents Zuzanna and Stanislaw, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick City, on Thursday (July 7th) from 3.00pm to 4.30pm.

Arriving for Requiem Mass on Friday (July 8th) in St Michael's Church, Denmark Street, Limerick City at 12.00pm with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Patricia McGrath Cronin

Caher Road, Mungret, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

McGrath Cronin, Caher Road, Mungret, Limerick and St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, July 1st 2022, Patricia (Patsy). Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Gerry Cronin, daughter Briana, sons Aidan and Eoin, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Tuesday evening, July 5th 2022, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday, July 6th 2022, at 2pm. Cremation can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com follow the link for the live stream on the main page. Password PMG14. The link will go live at 13.55pm.

Sr. Bridget Leamy

Roskeen, Drombane, Tipperary

Stella Maris Convent, Swansea, Wales and late of Roskeen, Drombane.

Peacefully, in the company of the Ursulines of Jesus. Daughter of the late Patrick and Josephine and sister of the late Sr. Elizabeth, Sr. Patrick Joseph, her brother Dan, and brother in law Seamus Hayes. Deeply regretted by her brother Willie, sisters Sr. Mary and Kathleen Hayes, sister in law Kathleen Leamy, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, her community nurse and carers.

May she rest in peace

Burial takes place in Swansea on Thursday 7th July.

Memorial mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church Drombane on Monday 11th July at 8pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis