Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 8

Oliver Slattery

Gurtavoher, Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary

Oliver Slattery, Gurtavoher, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary on 4th August 2022. Predeceased by his brothers John & Thomas. Deeply regretted by his brothers William & Francis & sister Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Anna Ryan (née O'Donnell)

River Street, Killenaule, Tipperary / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Ryan, Anna (nee O'Donnell), River Street, Kilenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Ballingarry, Thurles, 07/08/2022. Under the loving care of staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Dualla, Cashel. Predeceased by her husband John and her brothers and sisters. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, son Sean, daughters Margaret and Breda, sons in law Ger and Paul, daughter in law Sally Anne, grandchildren Emer, Eoin, Cillian, Caoimhe, Diarmuid, Holly, Méabh and Emily, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O' Connell's Funeral Home Killenaule (E41 HH66) this Monday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Arrivng at St. Mary's Church Killenaule at 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 am. Followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule.

William (Liam) Quinn

Gortnagow House, Holycross, Tipperary, E41 FF63

Peacefully, at home with his family, Liam, predeceased by his parents Nicky & Bridget, his brother Richard & sister Mary. Brothers-in-law Mick Minahan, Gerry Smyth, Liam Dunne and Michael Maher. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Maire & family Nicky, Noel, Edel, Imelda (Ahern), Billy, Martin, John, Richard and Michael; daughters-in-law Mary, Geraldine, Dawn, Carmen, Zhanara, Patricia, Catherine and Son-in-law Gerry; his 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren to whom was devoted, his brothers Michael and P.J, sisters Margaret (Maher) and Claire (Horan), brothers-in-law Dick Dunne, Tom Horan and Victor Mar; sisters-in-law Maureen, Maureen, Josephine, Breda, Angela & Ann, his many nephews and nieces, extended relatives, kind neighbours and countless good friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (E41FF63) this Tuesday evening (August 9th) from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 11:00 for Requiem Mass at 11;30 on Wednesday (August 10th) morning followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Mary McGrath (née Lonergan)

Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary

Mary McGrath (nee Lonergan) Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 6th August 2022, peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband, William McGrath and son in law Kevin Bolger and Sean’s partner, Carmel). Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Liam, Noreen, Marie, Sean, Vera, Annette, Rita, Collette and Cyril and their partners, grandchildren, sister Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Mary’s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Julia Bergin (née Kenny)

Bawn, formerly Gurteen, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly

Julia Bergin (nee Kenny), Bawn, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Passed away peacefully in the loving care of her daughter Mary at the residence of Jim and Mary Harty. Pre-deceased by her husband Kevin. Loving mother to Sean, Frank, Mary and Jim. Deeply regretted by family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea E53 RX08, on Monday, 8th August, from 6 to 8 pm. Removal from her son's residence in Gurteen on Tuesday morning for requiem Mass at 12 noon in Roscomroe Church, followed by interment in Roscomroe Cemetery.