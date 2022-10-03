Sympathies expressed in this Tipperary village after three deaths in recent weeks

Sad news
CAPPAWHITE NOTES:
Deepest sympathy
To John Clancy, Glassdrum on the recent death of his brother Thomas. To all the Clancy family sympathy.
Sympathy
To John Fitzgerald, Main Street on the death of his brother Eamon, Glenough, Rossmore.
Sincere sympathy
To the Dwyer family, Ironmills on the unexpected death of a dear husband Dermot, husband to Margaret, Dad to Jerry, daughter Sharon, mother Cathy, brothers John, Liam, Malachy, Tony and Declan, sisters Maria, Joan, Patricia and Caroline, kindneighbours and all extended family and friends.
New Inn's Diarmuid Barron (pictured) along with Jake Flannery (Bansha) are currently on tour in South Africa with the Emerging Ireland rugby team.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.