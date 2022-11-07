Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 7

Patrick Ryan

Dublin 7, Dublin / Tipperary

The family of the late Patrick Ryan are deeply saddened to announce that Patrick peacefully passed away on the 3rd of November 2022, late of Arbour Hill Dublin 7 and Ballyyea, Co. Tipperary. Beloved former husband of Helen Ryan and father to Kevin. Angela, Fintan and Marie, grandfather and great grandfather to his 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren who will truly miss and remember him lovingly.

Reposing at Massey Bros. 88A, Cabra Road, Dublin 7 on Tuesday from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in The Holy Family Church, Aughrim Street followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. To view the Funeral Mass, please click here.

A special word of thanks to his nurse’s and staff in The Mater Hospital and Clontarf Hospital for their wonderful kindness shown to Patrick in the last number of weeks.

All enquiries to Massey Bros., Cabra on (01) 838 9774.

Eileen Cleary (née Hayden)

Knockalton Lower, Nenagh, Tipperary / Maganey, Kildare

Eileen Cleary (née Hayden) Knockalton Lower , Nenagh, late of Johnstown, Maganey, County Kildare. Predeceased by her parents Jerry and Nora and brother John. Died peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the tender care of the staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh. Beloved wife of Patrick, and dear mother of Róisín, John, Áine and Daire. Adoring granny to Donnacha, Caoimhe, Oisín and Aoibhín. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Diarmuid, Frank, Terence, Kieran and Paul, sons-in-law Eugene and Shane and daughter-in-law Aoife, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, godchildren and wider circle of family and friends.

Eileen will repose at Keller's funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Sunday, November 6, from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving on Monday, November 7, to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 12.45pm for requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery Nenagh.

May she rest in peace.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland, Tipperary Branch.

Eileen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Eamon (Patrick) Reddan

Late of New Jersey USA, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Eamon (Patrick) Reddan, formerly of Tombricane, Borrisokane and late of New Jersey, USA, died, suddenly, on the 5th of November 2022. Predeceased by his father Eamon. Sadly missed by his sons Sean and Niall, their partners Elaine and Kait, partner Elif, mother Jane, brother Adrian, sisters Margaret, Connie and Noelle, grandchildren, Leah and Liam, nephews and niece, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements Later

Philomena (Phil) LYTTLETON (née Hassett)

Rathnapish, Carlow / Gortagarry, Tipperary

Philomena (Phil) Lyttleton (nee Hassett), Iona Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow and formerly of Gortagarry, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary, November 5th 2022 (peacefully) at the District Hospital after a long illness bravely borne. Retired Deputy Principal Holy Family GNS, Askea.

Beloved wife of Gerard and much loved mother of James, Tomás, Gemma and Oliver. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers Tom, Pat and John, sister Mary, brothers-in-law Donal Lyttleton and Liam Jones, sisters-in-law Patricia, Josie and Theresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Phil Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in Bennekerry Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Friends of the District Hospital.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed from the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Peg Cooke (née Connors)

New Lane Court, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Buddy. Sadly missed by her loving son Geoffrey, daughters, Gillian and Lizzy, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Peg Rest in Peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on suir, on Tuesday, the 8th November, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir, on Wednesday, the 9th November, for requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

John Coman

Shanbally, Moycarkey, Thurles, Tipperary

John Coman, Shanbally, Moycarkey, Thurles, November 5th, 2022, in the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his adored family Isabel, Tara, Paula and Breda, sons-in-law Liam, Arnaud, Pat and Matthew, his much loved grandchildren, his brothers Eamon, Joe, Vincent and Paul, his sisters Carmel, Joan, Una, Teresa, Geraldine and Dolores, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing this Monday evening in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning in St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in St. Peter's new cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Eileen Carroll

Yewston and formerly of Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary

Eileen Carroll, Yewston, Nenagh and formerly of Newtown, November 6th 2022, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving sister Sheila (Hanly), niece Ger, nephews Donal and Sean, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5.30pm with rosary at 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown). Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Eileen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Maura Carroll (née McMahon)

Carhue, Dundrum, Tipperary / Doon, Limerick

Maura Carroll (nee McMahon) (Carhue, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and late of Commonaline) November 6th 2022, peacefully, in Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, daughters Monica O’Brien, Knockavilla, Noreen Delaney, Ardmayle and Christina O’Dwyer, Borrisoleigh, sons Vincent and Enda, sister Chrissie, sons-in-law Con, Pio and Joey, daughters-in-law Margaret and Eleanor, grandchildren, brother-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Tuesday evening, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty, Wednesday morning, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.