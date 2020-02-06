Meet the Tipperary general election 2020 candidates

Thirteen candidates will contest the general election in Tipperary this Saturday, February 8.

Who's running in the Tipperary constituency?

Fine Gael's ticket includes Mayor of Clonmel Borough District Cllr. Garret Ahearn and Golden veterinary practitioner Mary Newman Julian.

Outgoing TD Jackie Cahill (Thurles) is joined on the Fianna Fáil card by Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillor Imelda Goldsboro (Ballingarry) along with nurse and businesswoman Sandra Farrell (Nenagh).

Former county councillor Martin Browne (Cashel) is Sinn Féin's sole candidate for the Tipperary constituency, student support officer Rob O'Donnell (Tipperary Town) is running for the Green Party, Dolores Cahill (Kilsheelan) is representing the Irish Freedom Party and Alan Kelly (Nenagh) is seeking re-election for the Labour Party.

Independent general election candidates include outgoing TDs Mattie McGrath (Newcastle), Seamus Healy (Clonmel) and Michael Lowry (Holycross) along with county councillor Joe Hannigan (Nenagh).

TOP ROW: Mary Newman Julian, Rob O’Donnell, Michael Lowry, Seamus Healy. SECOND ROW: Imelda Goldsboro, Sandra Farrell, Alan Kelly, Dolores Cahill. THIRD ROW: Garret Ahearn, Martin Browne, Joe Hannigan. BOTTOM ROW: Mattie McGrath and Jackie Cahill

How many Tipperary candidates will be elected to the Dáil?

Five of the 13 general election candidates will represent Tipperary in the 33rd Dáil.

When do Tipperary polling stations open?

Polling stations will be open across Tipperary from 7am to 10pm this Saturday. Visit www.checktheregister.ie to see if you are registered to vote.

Voting system

Ireland uses proportional representation with a single transferable vote. Vote by writing 1 opposite your first choice candidate, 2 opposite your second choice, 3 opposite your third choice and so on. You can stop after 1 or you can continue to give a preferential vote to as many candidates on the ballot paper as you wish. If your preferred candidate is eliminated or elected with a surplus of votes, your vote will be transferred to your second choice candidate. More information on Citizens Information.

Tipperary count

Tipperary votes will be counted at the Presentation Secondary School in Thurles this Sunday. Stay tuned to TipperaryLive.ie and our social media platforms for extensive coverage throughout the day.