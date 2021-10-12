Halloween events in Cashel Library

Cashel Library Children’s Events

Halloween Storytime Returns to Cashel Library

Join Sarah and Suzanne for some Halloween fun on Friday October 29 in Cashel library. We will host toddler story-time at 11am for our little witches and wizards. At 3pm we will host a second story-time for children in primary school. We can’t wait to see all the super Halloween costumes and finally make some Halloween noise in our library again! Book your place on 062-63856 to make sure you don’t miss out!

There’s spooky fun ahead in Cashel library!

November will see the return of the very popular Lego Club! Due to the huge interest in Lego Club we have made some changes. Lego club is now 6 weeks duration and will run every Thursday from 4th November to Thursday December 16. Bookings are now open on 062-63856 anyone that misses out on this block will have the opportunity to book again in the New Year. Suitable for children 8+.

Book club for children ages 9-11 years will resume on Tuesday 16th November at 3.30pm. Books are available for collection from a member of staff.

Please contact Cashel library for further details on 062-63856