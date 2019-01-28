North Tipperary Macra's mental health initiative 'Make a Moove' kicks off

The first workshop of the Make A Moove-Farmer’s matter has been a fantastic success, taking place last Thursday night in Roscrea. The initiative, led by John Keane and Jonathan Dywer, aims to promote positive health and well-being in our farming communities by encouraging farmers to speak up on issues that might be affecting them.

Over 80 people gathered in Rackett Hall for the two hour workshop, a testament that proves how important the issue is to rural Ireland. On the night, two guest speakers told their story of how they overcame problems in the past and encouraged audience members to talk to family and friends should they go through a difficult period in their lives.

Farmers may feel isolated; feel anxious or weighed down with issues, both personal and on the farm; not able or motivated to seek help, or simply unsure of how to get started. The workshop challenged people to think about how they approach their work, their own well-being and their personal lives.

Farming can be a lonely occupation with little human interaction during the working day. From this workshop, it is hoped that the main challenges faced by farmers can be addressed by establishing and supporting development of networks of support and to continue to provide opportunities for farming men and women to help one another.



Following the success of Thursday night, there will be another workshop taking place in the coming months, the date of which will be announced in the coming weeks.