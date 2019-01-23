North Tipperary Macra na Feirme: Make the Moove - Farmer’s Matter

North Tipperary Macra na Feirme have teamed up with Healthy Ireland to develop a community based response to positive health and wellbeing for farming men in their rural communities. This new initiative will allow farming men the opportunity and freedom to discuss and support one another in a safe and open environment. The initiative is called ‘Make the Moove - Farmer’s Matter’

Farmers may feel isolated; feel anxious or weighed down with issues, both personal and on the farm; not able or motivated to seek help, or simply unsure of how to get started. It is hoped the proposed programme will challenge farmers to think about how they approach their work, their own wellbeing and their personal lives. Farming can be a lonely occupation with little human interaction during the working day. Therefore, it is important to establish a network of support and provide an opportunity where farming men can help one another. While it can be challenging –and sometimes scary - to speak up; it does help!

To progress and further develop the initiative, farming men are invited to attend the upcoming workshop in Racket Hall, Roscrea on Thursday, 24th of January at 7.30pm.

The objective of this two hour session is to:

1. To work with farmers to find out what is important to them? Identify real needs, examine existing supports and identify gaps.

2. To explore opportunities for action and develop resilience based prevention initiatives.

3. To support the development of social and structural connections – e.g. Farmers’ Rural Network.

An integral part of the workshop will be farming men telling their stories of how they overcame obstacles and made that ‘moove’ towards good health and wellbeing.

How do I find out more information and get involved?

Contact: John Keane or Jonathan Dwyer, Devil’s Bit Macra na Feirme . Tel: 085 7049175 or 087 6778938. Email: johnrkeane@gmail.com or jonnydwyer@gmail.com