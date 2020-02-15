Tipperary farming: Cattle prices rising, but the rate of increase is ‘much too slow’

Cattle prices are continuing to rise, but much too slowly for finishers, who need a substantial price lift at this stage, according to IFA national livestock chairman Brendan Golden.

Supplies were much tighter and farmers needed to dig in very hard, demanding more, he said.

“Farmers should reject the quoted prices and ask for at least 10c/kg more. Factory procurement managers are cold calling feeders trying to pin down supplies and cut deals,” said Mr Golden.

He said that it was well known that many of the big processors didn’t have as many cattle in feedlots as usual and were trying to secure stock for the weeks ahead.

With 55,000 fewer cattle in the system, based on AIMS data, supplies should get much tighter over the coming weeks, he said.

Mr Golden said the base price for steers and heifers was continuing to creep upwards with steers making €3.60/3.65/kg and some top prices of €3.70 paid. Heifers were on €3.65 with €3.70/kg becoming more common.

Cow price is ranging from €2.90/kg to €3.45/kg for top grade cows.

Mr Golden said prices in our main export market in the UK continue to rise with R3 grade steers up another 1p/kg for week ending Jan 25 to £3.40/kg, which is equivalent to €4.24/kg incl vat.

The UK price is 42c/kg ahead of the Irish price.

The IFA livestock leader said the average R3 price paid by Irish factories for week ending January 25 varied from €3.99/kg to less than €3.75/kg in a number of plants. There was a variation of up to 29c/kg between the top and the bottom.