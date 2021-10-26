IFA President Criticises CAP Funding Allocations

IFA president Tim Cullinan has criticised a number of the Government's CAP funding measures announced last week.

Mr Cullinan said that farmers were being "devastated" by these decisions, and they did not seem interested in supporting active farmers.

"The total emphasis is on rewarding farmers for reducing production. The Greens are clearly running the show with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael being led by the nose," said Mr Cullinan.

He also criticised the Government's allocation of 25% of Pillar 1 funding to eco-schemes.

"The Minister's plan to allocate the maximum 25% of every farmer's Basic Payment to so-called 'Eco-schemes' is bizarre, as the Minister himself fought to secure flexibility on this at EU level," he said.

According to Mr Cullinan, the funding for suckler cows, ewes, and the tillage sector was inadequate.

He also said that the 50% co-funding for CAP included the Government's carbon tax allocation, which he says is "disingenuous."

"The irony is that the carbon tax income is generated by active farmers, who have no alternative fuel source. Yet, they are the ones being nailed by these reforms and now by our own Government," said Mr Cullinan.