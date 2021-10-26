Tipperary Soccer: Saints take a Sunday stroll in the Park and score eight!

Cahir Park 2 St Michael’s 8

This was an easy afternoon stroll for St Michael’s and the game was over as a contest very early on when Rhys Byron completed his hat trick inside the first quarter of an hour.

Byron got his first in the third minute when he was well placed to turn in an Adam McGrath cross, and the same players combined for Byron to make it two six minutes later. It was 3-0 in the 12th minute when Kenny Cunningham crossed for Byron and he made no mistake from inside the penalty area.

It was 4-0 on 19 minutes when Shane Ryan was on hand to score from a John O’Brien cross.

In the 25th minute Cahir Park’s Shane Murphy found space on the left and a good finish from an angle from him made it 4-1.

Shane Ryan went close on 29 minutes when he turned well on to an Adam McGrath cross but his effort was saved by Paza Staka.

Saints then had a few half chances to increase the lead and did so to make it 5-1 on 42 minutes when a good pass from David Slattery played in Adam McGrath who made no mistake from close range.

At half-time the visitors had the game sewn up leading 5-1.

Cahir Park got one back early in the second half to make 5-2 when Shane Murphy scored his second goal from the penalty spot.

The visitors eased down and strolled through the rest of the match with little difficulty.

Kenny Cunningham made it 6-2 on 67 minutes when he connected well after Jimmy Carr headed across the area. They continued to probe with a Paul Breen header hitting the bar but it was 7-2 ten minutes from time when Ed O’Dwyer turned in a Jimmy Carr cross and Jimmy Carr wrapped up the scoring to make it 8-2 sealing the points as St Michael’s warmed up for next weeks big game at Peake Villa.