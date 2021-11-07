Teagasc Festival of Farming and Food 2021 to take place next week
Teagasc are hosting the Festival of Farming and Food 2021 next week.
The festival will take place between November 7 and 14.
There will be a series of online and in-person events, including talks on careers in horticulture, the benefits of eating fruit and vegetables, and diversity in farming.
There will also be a kids corner event on cows, milk and grass.
The festival is running for Science week.
Science week is an annual event promoting science in everyday life.
The theme of this year’s Science Week is Creating Our Future.
