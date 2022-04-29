Search

29 Apr 2022

Dawn Chorus event for Holycross this weekend

May is the month of the dawn chorus

The beautiful twittering song of the beloved robin is heard in almost every month of the year

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Apr 2022 2:46 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

May is the month of flowers and birdsong.


It is said that hearing the dawn chorus is important for our own psyche.

This year the county Dawn Chorus event will be in Philip and Liz Quinn’s, Holycross on Sunday 1st May at 5.30am.

This is hosted by the Tipperary Branch of Birdwatch Ireland and is open to everyone.

Nonmembers are especially welcome. There is no charge.

The leaders are Aine Lynch and Tom Gallagher. They will identify the birds, their songs, add in bits of folklore and point out other bits of natural heritage in the lovely setting close to the village.

Each habitat within the walk has its own set of natural citizens. Come along and find out why, how and when birds sing. Be awed by the nature on your doorstep. After the walk, tea and scones will be available thanks to the generosity of the Quinns. Meet in the Green, Holycross at 5.30 am.


Our accompanying photo by Eamon Brennan features the beautiful twittering song of the beloved robin is heard in almost every month of the year but is especially loud and exuberant in May when the nesting season is at its height.

