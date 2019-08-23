Preserving a proud Tipperary tradition - Fethard folk pilgimage to Slievenamon Holy Year Cross

A slight shower didn't dampen the spirits of the walkers as they made their annual way to the Holy Year Cross on Slievenamon on Sunday, August 11. The group, led by Fr. Liam Everard PP, gave a rousing rendition of ‘Slievenamon’ before they headed back to O'Donnells field where Mass was celebrated by Fr. Liam, assisted by Fr. Tom Breen and Fr Iggy O’Donovan OSA.

After Mass everyone enjoyed the tea and refreshments . No one is sure where all this food comes from but it is hugely appreciated and thanks to all involved. This year we saw many new faces, and it is great to see parents bringing their young children - you are giving them memories that will last a lifetime.

Our thanks firstly to our hosts the O'Donnell family for the use of their field every year, thanks also to the Fethard Scouts and the Fethard and District Day Care Centre. It is almost impossible to name all who help make this event materialise, but thankfully, that list is getting longer each year and believe me we need each and every one of you.

Some of the large group that took part in the annual pilgrimage to Holy Year Cross on Slievenamon that took place on Sunday, August 11 this year

Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the erecting of the first Cross on Slievenamon, and we hope that many of you will be able to join us on this special day where we will remember all those who began this tradition and say thanks to all of you who turn up, year in year out. You keep this great Parish tradition alive.

