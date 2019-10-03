FETHARD SPORTS AWARDS
Big field in the running for Fethard Sports Achievement Award for September
Lucy Spillane is just one of 15 who have been nominated for the Fethard Sports Achievement Award for September.
Nominations for the Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for September:
1. Anthony Hayes – Monthly medal winner at Slievenamon Golf Club.
2. Alison Connolly – Winner of an U17 Interprovincial camogie medal with Munster.
3. Majella Smyth – Recently won the Past Captains Prize at Slievenamon Golf Club.
4. Fethard U8 Hurling team – Liam Connolly Shield.
5. Lucy Spillane – Tipp Intermediate ladies football All Ireland winning team.
6. Dorothy Wall – Has just been selected on the Irish Senior Ladies panel for the upcoming Autumn fixtures.
7. Katelyn Setters Coffey – Kickboxing.
8. Killian Setters – Kickboxing
9. Jeyden Setters – Kickboxing
10. Reiltin Kenny – Kickboxing.
11. Dylan Corbett – Kickboxing.
12. Hayley Farrell – Kickboxing.
13. Caoilinn Kelly – Kickboxing
14. Darragh Spillane – A member of Tipp u/13 Hurling team winners.
15. Jack Quinlan – Winner of County Féile skills competition. Captain of Tipp U14A football team and played midfield for Tipp U14A hurling team that won the Tony Forristal tournament.
16. Ben Coen – 10 winners in September which brings his career total so far to 62.
The winner for September will be announced at a special function in Butler’s Bar on Friday night, October 11, at Butlers. note the later date.
