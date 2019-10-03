Big field in the running for Fethard Sports Achievement Award for September

Nominations for the Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for September:

1. Anthony Hayes – Monthly medal winner at Slievenamon Golf Club.

2. Alison Connolly – Winner of an U17 Interprovincial camogie medal with Munster.

3. Majella Smyth – Recently won the Past Captains Prize at Slievenamon Golf Club.

4. Fethard U8 Hurling team – Liam Connolly Shield.

5. Lucy Spillane – Tipp Intermediate ladies football All Ireland winning team.

6. Dorothy Wall – Has just been selected on the Irish Senior Ladies panel for the upcoming Autumn fixtures.

7. Katelyn Setters Coffey – Kickboxing.

8. Killian Setters – Kickboxing

9. Jeyden Setters – Kickboxing

10. Reiltin Kenny – Kickboxing.

11. Dylan Corbett – Kickboxing.

12. Hayley Farrell – Kickboxing.

13. Caoilinn Kelly – Kickboxing

14. Darragh Spillane – A member of Tipp u/13 Hurling team winners.

15. Jack Quinlan – Winner of County Féile skills competition. Captain of Tipp U14A football team and played midfield for Tipp U14A hurling team that won the Tony Forristal tournament.

16. Ben Coen – 10 winners in September which brings his career total so far to 62.

The winner for September will be announced at a special function in Butler’s Bar on Friday night, October 11, at Butlers. note the later date.