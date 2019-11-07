Special honour from Pope for Tipperary woman

On Sunday, October 26, after 10am Mass in Killusty, our parish priest Fr Liam Everard and Canon Tom Breen presented Ann Kenny, Castlehiggins, Killusty Road, Fethard, with the Benemerenti Medal (The Papal Award) on the occasion of her stepping down from Sacristan of the Sacred Heart Church Killusty after 33 years unbroken service.

The congregation and parishioners wish Ann the very best in her retirement and thank for her long years dedicated service to the Church of the Sacred Heart in Killusty.