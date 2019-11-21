This Tipperary town wants to keep on improving itself! Can you help?

Fethard Community Council wish to gather the opinions of the residents of Fethard with a view to further improving the Town.

While a lot has been achieved over the years, we now consider it an opportune time to plan for the future. In order to do this we want to involve you from the start.

As a first step, we invite you to take a few minutes to complete our short survey. Forms will be delivered to your home by a member of the Community Council or a person from your area.

You can also access the form through any of the Fethard Clubs and Organisations.

We hope that each person in your household will fill-in an individual form.

TOTALLY ANONYMOUS

All answers will be treated as anonymous. We aim to collect the forms in the coming days.

If you would prefer, you can access the Form at the Town Hall or online at Fethard.com website.

All we are asking you to do is to list the following:

Things I DISLIKE about Fethard;

Things I LIKE about Fethard;

My IDEAS TO IMPROVE Fethard.

All these opinions will be collated and based on this. After further consultations, we can start planning for new projects for the Town.

