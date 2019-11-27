Great turnout at long-serving Tipperary secondary school's open night

On Monday night, November 25, there was a large attendance of prospective pupils, and their family members, attended Patrician Presentation Secondary School’s Open Evening in Fethard.

School Principal, Mr Pat Coffey gave a brief summary of the long-established school that was officially opened by the Patrician Brothers on October 3, 1946. Since then, many changes and developments have taken place, and the school can now offer a choice of subjects, encouragement and holistic support to cater for the many needs our present-day pupils may need to flourish in their educational development.

The potential pupils were then taken on a tour of the school’s facilities where all questions were readily answered by teachers, board of management, pupils and parents’ association, who also supplied lovely refreshments for all present.

For further details Tel: 052 6131572 or through their website: www.fethard secondardary school.ie

Photographed at Patrician Presentation Secondary School Open Evening on Monday, November 25, are L to R: Lynn Cummins, Rachel Lyons, Pamela O'Donnell, Teresa Hurley and Noreen Hackett.