County Tipperary school students enjoy their trip to Boston Scientific in Clonmel

As part of the Patrician Presentation senior Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme, our students accompanied by their teachers Mr O’ Connor and Mr McGree visited Boston Scientific in Clonmel. Students studying the LCVP programme can develop their vocational, interpersonal and technological skills by combining academic study and the focussing on enterprise.

The trip to Boston Scientific offered our students the opportunity to have a tour of the plant, become more informed of the products that are manufactured there, and also to investigate the careers on offer.

The school would like to express our gratitude to all those at Boston Scientific in Clonmel who took the time out to meet with our staff and students.

Munster Quarter Final Victory

Congratulations to our senior girls’ ladies football team who had a fine victory over Pobalscoil Youghal with a score line of 5-13 to 5-3 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh recently. This is a great win for the school, and we are eagerly awaiting the semi-final. Congratulations to the teachers Ms Murphy and Mr Cummins involved and also to Sandra and Micheál Spillane.

The panel on the day consisted of: Aoibheann Collum, Lucy Kenny, Lauren Needham, Nell Spillane, Gráinne Murray, Emily Spillane, Lucy Spillane, Carrie Davey, Leah Coen, Ciara O’ Meara, Heather Spillane, Kaycie Aherne, Áine Connolly, Jessica Moloney, Mary Ann Fitzgerald, Kelly Ryan, Samantha Buckley, Emily Davey, Taryn Purcell, Zoe Prout, Sarah Smith, Ailíse Fitzgerald, Shakira Bradshaw, Ella-Mai Hackett, Alison Connolly, Michelle Cronin, and Maggie Fitzgerald.

Patrician Presentation senior ladies football team who had a fine Munster quarter-final victory over Pobalscoil Youghal in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on a score line of 5-13 to 5-3.