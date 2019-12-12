Tipperary kids were delighted to welcome Santa Claus on a quick Christmas trial run to Fethard

On Friday last, children came from far and near to welcome Santa to Fethard, where he and his many helpers took time to say hello to all his visitors and listen to their singing before switching on the festive lights on the Christmas tree on The Square.

Santa made his way to his grotto at Fethard Convent Community Hall, to give children the opportunity to tell him their wishes’ for Christmas and meet some of his favourite friends, including Minnie and Mikey Mouse, who accompanied him on his sleigh during his visit to Fethard.

While people waited for their turn to meet Santa they were entertained by the fantastic ‘Giggles’ group in the hall along with music and refreshments.

Santa was also delighted with those who helped one of his favourite charities, Temple Street Children’s Hospital, by putting a small donation in the available buckets in the hall.

Boys photographed on the Square Fethard waiting for Santa to arrive.