Tipperary school maintain their great tradition in national fashion competition

Congratulations to the four teams from Patrician Presentation Secondary School, Fethard, that qualified for the regional semi-finals, which will be held in Limerick on Friday, March 6.

The names of the outfits are: ‘Eufloria’ modelled by Sadhbh Morrissey, ‘Titanium’ modelled by Patrick Kennedy, ‘Reach Out’ modelled by Emma Lyons, and ‘Extra Extra Read All About It’ modelled by Abby White .

Our fifth team, ‘Aquamarine’ will need some ‘lifeline’ votes – one more chance for those who didn’t qualify – available all this week if it is to make it through to the finals. Lifeline winner announced this Saturday, February 8, at 6pm.

Voting for the reginal finals will begin online on Monday, February 10, up to February 14. We ask you to please vote on the Junk Kouture website, as this will be worth 10 percent of their overall marks received at the regional finals.

Community Engagement with Gardai in Fethard