Tipperary children looking forward to the opening of their refurbished playground

Plans are afoot to redo / redevelop Ballingarry Playground adjacent to the church on Main Street. Funding has already been allocated to complete the job and a contractor is in place once a final decision is taken to proceed at a meeting to be held this Monday night in the Community Centre.

Completion of the project was delayed by the outbreak of the coronavirus with the result that the completion date had to be extended from the end of May 2020 to the end of August 2020.

So we can look forward to the refurbished playground being in operation in the near future.