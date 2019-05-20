Cahir senior football double header against Commercials

Cahir senior footballers played Clonmel Commercials twice this week first in the South football and on last Friday evening in the county football league. The South match came first on last Wednesday evening. Commercials were the ones that got off to a good start and took command of the first half and went to the break six points up. Cahir 1-04 Commercials 1-10. The first half of second thirty saw the Clonmel outfit go further ahead 2-12 to 1-07, but Cahir were not done yet. They seem to wake up and started going at the green and gold with some great work from the likes of Jake Kiely. Thet fought their way back into the game; time was the only thing that stopped the team from a complete turn over. Final score 2-12 each. Great heart was shown by the panel, well done lads. Team and scorers: Aaron Wall, Keelan Looby, Ger Hally, Eoin Donaghy, Mikey O’Connor, Sean O’Connor, Ger Quinn (0-1), Eddie Kendrick, Kevin Grogan (0-2), Tommy McDonagh, Niall McKenna, Dylan Fitzgerald (0-3), Alan O’Connor, Dean Lonergan (1-4) and Shane Murphy (0-1). Subs Used: James Walsh, Eanna Heffernan, Stephen Reilly (1-0) and Jake Kiely (0-1).

Then the county football league was on last Friday evening in the Park. This County League game was a bit quieter than the one gone by. Again Commercials got the better start on a wet evening and a greasy ball but that was for bought sides. Cahir’s shooting was a little off with some bad wides, and at the end of the first half the score board read 0-08 to 0-02 against us. The second half did not improve for any team, but with sixteen minutes gone Conor O’Brien finished off a good move to raise the green flag and give our lads a glimmer of a comeback. But unfortunately it did not materialise and final score was Cahir 1-3, Clonmel Commercials 0-10.

Full team and scorers,: Aaron Wall, James Walsh, Kieran O’Dwyer, Keelan Looby, Conor Casey, Ger Quinn (0-1), Darragh Howard, Mikey O’Connor, Ian Flannery, Dylan Fitzgerald, Dean Lonergan (0-2), Jake Kiely, Conor O’Brien (1-0), Shane Murphy (0-1) and Sean Murphy. Subs Used: Alan O’Connor, Eanna Heffernan, Eoin Donaghy and Stephen Reilly.