GAA Guide: Here's all the club fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 8 & 9)
Club championships are hitting the crucial point of the season as teams are gearing up to play the latter stages of their competitions!
Here are the GAA club fixtures live on television this weekend.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (October 8 & 9) below:
Dublin senior hurling semi-final
Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden - RTÉ2: 7.30pm
Kerry senior football quarter-final
East Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks - TG4: 2:45pm
Donegal senior football final
Naomh Conaill v St Eunan’s - TG4: 4:30pm
