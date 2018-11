Results: Christmas Fare singles 3 /4 -11-‘18 - Overall Winner Eamon Barnaville (8) 33pts

Division 1: Martin Gleeson (4) 33pts

Division 2: Willie Ryan (9) 31pts

Division 3: Michael Bowden (14) 33pts

Fairway 19 Bar and Restaurant Scramble 29/10/’18 - 1st Ed Kelly, Brigid Maher, Noeline Delahunty 58.7 nett

Lotto: The lotto is now at € 10,850. Please support