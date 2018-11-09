County Tipperary Golf and Country Club

Captain’s Night: Members should have their tickets organised at this stage for our Captain’s night on Saturday 10th November.

Seniors: The winning team in the Scramble last week was: Tommy Landers, Johnny Hannigan and Tom Kennedy.

Ladies: The results of our Tuesday morning competition on 30th October were: 1st Maura Maher 17 pts. 2nd Marie O’Connor 16 pts.

Winter League: All Ladies playing in the Winter League have until Sunday evening November 11th to have four cards played. Teams will be notified by their Team Captains as to who has qualified for Semi Finals which will commence immediately. Best of luck to all.

On Monday 12th November a nine hole competition and a separate par 3 competition will start and run until Saturday 8th December. Players may play as often as they like with re-entry permitted. The best two cards will count. Players can check the notice board for further details. Prizes will be presented at our Christmas AGM party on December 8th.

Congratulations: Congratulations to Lauren Hickey who won ‘Player of the Year’ 2018.