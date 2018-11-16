County Tipperary Golf & Country Club

Captain’s Night: We had a full house in honour our Captain’s Fr. Pat O’Gorman and Frances Boyle at our annual Captains dinner on Saturday 10th November at Dundrum House. The Captains speeches were notable both for their quality and indeed their brevity. The speeches were followed by presentations to ‘Men’s Golf of the Year’ Sean Alley and ‘Ladies Golfer of the Year’ Lauren Hickey. Prizes were also presented to ‘Juvenile Golfer of the Year’ Joe Fitzgerald, Club singles winner Brian Slattery and runner up John Ryan (Con) and to Ladies singles match play winner Helena Ryan and runner up Pauline Walsh and also to the winner of the O’Neill Plate Teresa Canny. The formalities were followed by dancing to a wonderful band, Silver Dollar.

Our Winter League is proceeding very satisfactorily.

Ladies:

Our Christmas Hamper nine hole competition started Sunday 11th November until Friday 7th December. Re-entry permitted with two score cards to count. As with all our competitions players can check the notice board for details.

Well done to all Ladies who played in our Winter League especially those who qualified for the semi-finals, Team Hazel, Team Willow, Team Oak, Team Elm.

The semi-finals can be played until Wednesday 21st November. Players can check the Notice Board for conditions of play etc.