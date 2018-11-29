Co Tipperary Golf and Country Club

Winter League

The Winter League is going well and players should have their 5 cards submitted by next Sunday 2nd December when the competition closes.

A.G.M.

Our A.G.M. will take place on Monday 3rd December in The Venue at 8.00p.m.

Seniors

Our winning team in the scramble last week was Liam Ryan, Gerry Maher and Tommy Landers.

Ladies

Congrats to all players in this year’s Winter League. It was a very enjoyable and sociable competition. Well done to the finalists, team Elm and team Willow. Players have until 5th December to complete the final. Meanwhile our Christmas hamper nine hole competition continues with re-entry permitted and two best cards to count.

A.G.M.

Our Ladies A.G.M. and Christmas party will be held on December 8th. The A.G.M. will commence at 6.00p.m. sharp with dinner and music to follow in the Venue Club House – please attend if you can at all. This is always guaranteed to be a great night and members should put their name on the attendance sheet on the notice board.