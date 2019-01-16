Co Tipperary Golf and Country Club

Results

The results of our 12 hole singles competition are: 1st John Grogan (11) 25 pts. 2nd Gerry Maher (17) 22 pts (B.9).

Spring League

Players can get their name on the sheet which is posted in the Club House for participation in the spring League which will start on the first week in February.

Seniors

The winning team in our scramble last week was: Danny Morrissey, Jerry Crosse and Oliver Gleeson.

Ladies

The results of our par 3 competition are: 1st Pauline Walsh. 2nd Kathleen O’Neill.

Results

The results of our Tuesday morning competition are: 1st Magaret O’Riordan. 2nd Maura Maher.

Our Spring League started on Saturday January 12 and will continue until February 23. 5 games to be played over 6 weeks. The teams are posted on the notice board in the Club House.

The Ladies Club would like to congratulate Phil Ryan on his appointment as President of the Club.

Captains Drive In

We expect a big turnout of members in honour of our Captains Richard O’Keeffe and Jenny Lawrence on Sunday January 20 at 12.30. The Drive In will be preceded by a mulled wine reception and will be followed by a 9 hole scramble. Players can get their name on the team sheet which is posted in the Club house to facilitate the draw for the scramble. There will be refreshments in The Venue following the scramble.