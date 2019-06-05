Results

May 29 – Wednesday Open Singles Stableford - 1st Paddy Tynan (13) 41 points. 2nd Mark Talbot (11) 38 points. 3rd John O’Donnell (9) 37 points. Senior Gerry Hayes (9) 33 points. CSS

Lotto

Numbers drawn 4, 17, 23 & 29. No Jackpot Winner & no match 3’s. Lucky Dips share €150. Conor Bergin, Borris-in-Ossory; John Hayes, Castleconnell; Olivia Murray, c/o John; Amanda Lutterell, c/o Grants; Frank Murray, Ballybritt; George Fletcher, Roscrea GC. Next weeks is Jackpot is €3,500. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8.00pm.

Fixtures

Sunday June 9 - Millpark Cup (Men/Ladies).

Monday Evening Mixed Scramble continues. Draw at 6.00pm.

Pictured below Roscrea Golf Club Junior Scratch Cup. Left to right: Gerry Hayes (Men’s Captain, Roscrea GC), John Kelly (third place), Ciaran Smyth (second place), Fabian Jones (Junior Scratch Cup Winner), Paddy Bergin (President, Roscrea GC), Brendan Monaghan (Competition Sec., Roscrea GC)