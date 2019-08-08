Thurles Golf Club open week a huge success

OPEN WEEK

Thank you to all of our members and visitors that played in open week which was a huge success.

We would also like to sincerely thank our generous open week sponsors: Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors, Stakelum's Menswear, Premier Meats, Boyles Home & Gift Store, Tivoli Cleaners, Raymond Ryan PGA, SHE Boutique, O’Gorman’s Bar & Restaurant, Stakelum's Office Supplies, Frank Roche & Sons and O’Donoghue Hooper Dolan Insurance.

MAGIC 66

“The Magic 66” Summer Open 18 Hole Team of Three competition is up and running. The format is one to count on par fours and two to count on par threes and fives - 66 points is the minimum required to qualify for grand final. Entry Fee: members €7, visitors €20 per player.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Saturday, July 27 - Open Team of Two (any combination) kindly sponsored by Murphy and Ryan Motor Factors: 1st Michael Russell and Matt Gleeson 55pts, 2nd Bart Flynn and Karen Coen 52pts, 3rd Conor Ryan and James Ryan(Rathdowney GC) 51pts (16 last 6), 4th David McKevitt and Robert Dunne 51pts (16 last 6).

Monday, July 29 - Open Team of Three (any combination) kindly sponsored by Premier Meats: 1st Billy Fogarty, Dan Harnett and Eamon Maher 53pts, 2nd Michael Carey, John Dorney and Pat Fallon 51pts (25 back 9), 3rd William O’Grady, Anthony O’Dwyer and JP Shaw 51pts (24 back 9), 4th Larry Moloney, Declan Madden and Geraldine Madden 50pts.

Tuesday, July 30 - 9 Hole Open Singles V-Par kindly sponsored by Murphy and Ryan Motor Factors: 1st Joe Irwin (15) 5up, 2nd Jon Foran (2) 3up (2up last 6), 3rd Matthew Ryan (10) 3up (1up last 6).

Wednesday, July 31 - Open Team of Four (any combination) kindly sponsored by Tivoli Cleaners: 1st Bart Flynn, Karen Coen, Andrea Fewer and Greg Fewer 105pts, 2nd Jimmy O’Donnell, Liam Everard, Joe Tynan and Eugene Everard 104pts, 3rd John Callanan, Brian Callanan, Kevin Smith and Sean Dwan 103pts, 4th Cyril Burke, PJ Bowden, Patrick Bowden and John Byrne 102pts.

Thursday, August 1 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F kindly sponsored by Raymond Ryan PGA: 1st Tony Flanagan (18) 41pts (19 back 9), 2nd Michael Donnelly (20) 41pts (18 back 9), 3rd Brendan Ryan, Rathdowney GC (2) 39pts (13 back 6), 4th Shane Connor, East Cork GC (5) 39pts (19 back 9, 12 back 6), 5th Bill Ryan (12) 39pts (18 back 9). CSS 36 pts.

Friday, August 2 - Open Scotch Foursomes (any combination) kindly sponsored by O’Gorman’s Bar and Restaurant: 1st Stephen Dwan and John Dwan 70 5/8, Men's Seamus Troy and Joe Kenny 70 5/8, Mixed Bart Flynn and Karen Coen 72 ¼, Ladies Eleanor Coughlan and Eilis Lane Nagle (Doneraile GC) 81 7/8.

Saturday, August 3 - Open Team of Three Rumble (any combination) kindly sponsored by Stakelum's Office Supplies: 1st Jamie McCormack, Pat Kerwick and Darren O’Meara 94pts, 2nd Pat Coote, Rory Coote and Michael Coote 88pts (54pts back 9), 3rd Tom Comerford, Margaret Comerford and Donal Duggan 88pts (53pts back 9), Ladies Sinead Hegarty (Ennis), Shannon Hegarty (Ennis) and Kaelin O’Keeffe (Tralee) 73pts.

Sunday, August 4 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F kindly sponsored by Frank Roche and Sons: 1st Matthew Ryan (16) 41pts, 2nd Kieran Morris (11) 39pts (21 back 9), 3rd Jack McDonnell, Student (11) 41pts, Gross Kieran Kennedy (+1) 38 gross pts, 5th David Bourke (7) 39pts (19 back 9). CSS 36 pts.

Monday, August 5 - Open Team of Four (any combination) kindly sponsored by O’Donoghue Hooper Dolan Insurance: 1st Gerry Purcell, Mary Sheahan, Lil Leahy and Joe Irwin 101pts, 2nd Shane Moriarty, Eoin Moriarty, Steven Cleary and Mark Tobin (all Rathdowney GC) 97pts, 3rd Conor Gleeson, Donal Keogh (Mountain View), Henry Sheehan (Nenagh) and Peter Kennedy (Slievenamon) 96pts, 4th Sean Dwan, Brian Callanan, Glenn Kerrigan and Stephen Dwan 91pts (46pts on back 9).

FRIDAY EVENING MIXED

The very popular Friday evening mixed continues this Friday and every Friday. First draw is at 5.15pm and last draw is at 5.45pm. Competition format will vary on a weekly basis. Entry fee €5. All members are most welcome to play in this most social golfing fixture!

LADIES NOTES

Upcoming fixtures: Sunday, August 11 - Ladies Team Of Three Waltz. Tuesday, August 13 - 18 Hole S/F - Queenie Clohessy (Kindly Sponsored by Liam Hanrahan). Sunday, August 18 - Ladies Team of Three Rumble.

Ladies Results

Tuesday, July 30 - Open Fourball Betterball kindly sponsored by Boyles Home and Gift Store: 1st Fionnuala Corcoran (19) & Anne Hackett (23) 45 pts, 2nd Marian Finn (8) & Annette Boland (11) 42 pts, Gross Lorraine O’Keeffe (14) & Dympna Miley (16) 27 gross pts, 4th Frances Ronayne (21) & Marcella Broderick (27) 42 pts, 5th Mary Coman O’Neill (14) & Mairead Clohessy (19) 41 pts, Hole in done on the 3rd Dympna Miley.

Thursday, August 1 - 9 Hole S/F kindly sponsored by She Boutique: 1st Euphrasia Ruddy (25) 19 pts, 2nd Margaret Gleeson (30) 18 pts, 3rd Margaret Flanagan (28) 18 pts.

Sunday, August 4 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F kindly sponsored by Frank Roche and Sons: 1st Rita Holohan (21) 35 pts, 2nd Bridget Gleeson (19) 34 pts.

TEAMS

The Revive Active Team had a very comprehensive win against Ennis on July 29 and now progress to meet Tipperary Golf Club on August 19 at 2.30pm. Best of luck to all players, subs and managers.

CUP COMPETITIONS

The sheets and notice are posted in the Ladies locker room for the various Cup Matchplay Competitions. Challenge Cup (0-18 Handicap) Turtulla Cup (19-27 Handicap) Johnston Cup (28-36 Handicap) and Barry Cup (37 plus). Please enter your name by Tuesday August 6th if interested

LOTTO

Lotto numbers drawn on Sunday, July 21: 3, 5, 16, 28. No jackpot winner. 5 x match threes: John Fanning, Mary Carroll, C Sammon & H Lyons and David Crowley (x 2).

Lotto numbers drawn on Sunday, July 28: 7, 13, 21, 25. No jackpot winner. No match threes and two lucky dips: Anne Hackett and Robert Farrissey.

Lotto numbers drawn on Sunday, August 4: 1, 12, 19, 29. No jackpot winner. One match three: Mary Coman O’Neill (€100).

Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000. Thank you for your continued support.

The committee and members would like to thank Bill Dwyer for the amazing reconstruction of the boundry wall running the length of the seventh hole. From the Pallotine corner to Turtulla Cross after months of work and his incredible attention to detail, Bill completed his task and members now have a clear view of what can only be described as a 'work of art'. Thank you Bill.