Irish Boys U18 Championship at Thurles Golf Club

Congratulations to Sam Murphy, Portumna who shot a record breaking 65 in the final round of the Irish Boys, held at the Club from 10th -12th August. Sam, who only turned 18 recently finished 12 under par following rounds of 71, 68, and 65 and was 8 shots ahead of his nearest rival, Luke Kelly of Belvoir Park.

Over 90 players teed off on Monday August 10 and after 2 rounds, the field was reduced to the top 40 plus ties. Despite delayed starts on Tuesday and Wednesday due to fog, the competition ran smoothly and great credit is due to the course staff for having the course in excellent condition.

Captain Enda Bourke welcomed the GUI officials to Thurles including Jim Long, President of Munster Branch and John Ferriter, President of the GUI who presented the Irish Boys Open Amateur cup to the winner.

Feedback from all players, family members and GUI officials has been very positive on all areas of the Club. Interestingly, the toughest hole after the 3 rounds turned out to be the par 3, 11th with the 18th playing the easiest.