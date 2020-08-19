12 hour marathon fundraiser at Roscrea Golf Club

12 hour marathon fundraiser

Thanks and admiration to the eleven golfers, led by Men’s Captain Fabian who on last Friday played golf from 6am to 6pm to help club funds. Well done to all.

At the presentation, held outside, President Paddy Bergin thanked the players who completed the Marathon and the organising committee for their great effort for the Club.

Aidan Doran on behalf of the organising committee thanked the sponsors, namely Kirwan & Bain Accountants, Rathdowney, Frank C Murray & Son Construction, AIB, Roscrea and also members who sold cards for the event and so raised funds for the Club.

Draw winners: - €500, Bernie Cummins; Load Timber, Samantha Considine; DIY €100, P.J. Wright.

Completed members cards, Ruth Cryan, Pat Carroll.

Draw for Hamper, kindly sponsored by Joanne Mann, the winner was Mark Talbot.

Summer Festival of Golf has been suspended for 2 weeks until Sunday 23 August if restrictions are lifted.



Results

Wednesday Open 29 July – 18 Holes Stableford - 1st James Maher (7) 40 points. 2nd Eoin Dooley (5) 39 points. 3rd Michael Lorigan (15) 35 points. CSS 34 points.

Lady Captain’s Prize

Next Sunday August 23 the Lady Captain Deirdre McCarthy’s Prize takes place and we wish our Lady Captain Deirdre and all the ladies a wonderful and enjoyable day.

Dates for your Diary

Men’s Captain’s Prize – Saturday August 29 & Sunday August 30 (Round 1) and Sunday September 6 (Day 2).

Munster Boys U16 Open

Young golfers from all over Ireland took part on this prestigious competition. Winner was Eoin McGill, East Clare with a great score of 70 – one under par.



Ladies golf

A very successful golf marathon was held on 14 August to raise funds for Roscrea Golf Club.

A total of eleven players played three rounds of 18 holes and the ladies were well represented by Clodagh Jones who was playing off a handicap of three. The weather was beautiful and the day was thoroughly enjoyed by all. In these uncertain times it is great to have a boost to the club funds which will benefit our lovely course and facilities for members and visitors alike.



Lady Captain’s Prize

Sunday August 23 is the Lady Captain's Day, which we are looking forward to being a great success. The ladies will be out in force to honour the Lady Captain Deirdre McCarthy who has done a great job in these strange times. The draw for players will take place on Tuesday evening 18 August so make sure to put your name on the list in the locker room.

There will be an 18hole stroke competition with a 9hole play-off. There will also be a 9 hole qualifier stableford competition, plus a scramble competition for this year’s new lady members. A wonderful day of golf, inclusive of all lady members.

Those who can't play, please feel free to pop out to see our Lady Captain and have a nice cup of tea! A presentation of prizes on Sunday evening to round off a great day.

Partee Ladies continue on Thursdays 2.15. Please text your name to 087 3744827.



Results

Open Singles 1/2 August, Ladies/Gents - 1st Eileen Trapp (22) 39pts on countback. 2nd Martin King ((16) 39 points. 3rd Andrew Golden (8) 37 points. 4th John Moyle (14) 36 points. Senior John McDonnell (15) 31pts. Ladies - Anna Byrne (27) 35 pts. Well done to all.