Tipperary Golf Club extend their congratulations to club member Fr Martin Hayes

It is with great pride that we extend sincere congratulations to one of our very popular club members on his forthcoming appointment as Bishop. Fr Martin Hayes, Moycarkey-Borris native, has been a member of Tipperary Golf Club for the past three years and plays off handicap 11. It was a delightful and pleasant surprise to all his golfing friends on becoming aware that Martin was being called to serve as Bishop of Kilmore. Co. Cavan. Bishop-elect Martin, apart from his academic prowess, is a person of the utmost principle and integrity with a sincere, calm, warm, friendly personality, which endears him to all. It is a distinct pleasure to be in his company whether on the golf course, socially or when exercising his priestly duties. On Sunday September 20, 2020 Martin will be ordained at the Cathedral of St Patrick and St Felim, Cavan and will be assigned as Bishop to the Diocese of Kilmore. We wish him every blessing in his new role and while Covid regulations prevent us from being physically present, we will be with him in spirt on this great occasion. There will be a live webcam broadcast of the ordination at 3.00pm on September 20, 2020 on www.churchservices.tv/cavancathedral