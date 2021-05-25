One Tipperary golf club has set up their very own YouTube Channel

Slievenamon Golf Club are proud to say that they have set up their very own Slievenamon Golf Club YouTube channel. They have posted only one video posted on it yet and shockingly it has not gone viral but just you wait.

On the video you will see what an amazing job their head greenkeeper Paul Kenny and his team have done on the course during lockdown and you can imagine the face Paul made when gents captain Sean Aylward suggested he might organise the Greenkeepers Revenge again this year.

The link to check out is https://youtu.be/_T5MYs-t07U



Getting back into the swing of it

We knew everything was coming together once Ray Carthy corralled his Senior Golfers for their weekly Wednesday morning outing - any fears that members might be reluctant to take place in an organised (albeit socially distanced) friendly competition soon abated.

Our Gents and Ladies Clubs have also recommenced their club competitions.

Results

Last weekend's results were as follows

Mens Weekemd Singles 15/16 May

Overall winner John O’Sullivan 45 pts (19) last 9 holes

Gross Paul Wynne 28pts (9)

2nd Brendan Alysbury 45 pts (19)

Ladies 18 hole Sunday/Tues 16/18 May

1 Geraldine Meagher (24) 34 pts

2 Anne Murphy (37) 33 pts

3 Josephine Murphy (29) 32 pts (count back last 6 holes)

Ladies 9 hole Sun/Tues 16/18 May

1 Kathleen Ryan (25) 13 pts count back last 6 holes

2 Ellen O’Connor (8) 13 pts.

Lady Captain at Slievenamon Golf Club this year, Teresa O'Brien.



The Captains are plotting and planning

Captain Seán Aylward and Lady Captain Teresa O’Brien are busy putting their heads together to agree dates for Open Competitions and Events from June 7. We are hoping we may be able to have the Drive In on June 7 and if that goes ahead, I’ll hopefully get some photos for you.