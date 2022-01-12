Templemore golf club news and events - January 13

2022 Greetings

After a very successful 2021 under the leadership of Captain Dinny Maher who passed on the baton for 2022 to Club Captain Jim Ryan. Jim and his family are well respected in the golf fraternity. Jim was Handicap secretary since 2019 and his father Jim was Club President in 2010. All club members wish Jim all the success and support for 2022



Incoming Captain Jim Ryan Salutation

A special appreciation to Dinny Maher for his successful captaincy during 2021 and to wish all of our members and families good health and happiness for 2022. Here's to an enjoyable golfing year ahead.

Outgoing Captain Dinny Maher Salutation

A word of thanks to everyone for their support during 2021. It was a fantastic year for the club in competitions and with large numbers playing and enjoying their golf on the course. There was a good buzz about the place. Here's wishing Jim and all the members the best of luck for 2022. Stay safe and enjoy the golf



Committee 2022

President Michael Purcell. Captain Jim Ryan. Vice-Captain Declan Kennedy. Hon Secretary Pat O’Connell. Treasurer Tom McGrath. Handicap Secretary Michael Purcell. Competition Secretary Sean Lee. PR and Communications Tony O’Toole. ex officio, Dennis Maher and Bertie Keane. Committee,. Donal Hayes. Les Mason. Declan Russell



January 7, 8, 9 Competition

Due to continuous wet weather the course has been closed on several occasions since Jan 3rd. Hopefully, the weather will clear with longer days and milder weather on the forecast. The result for the front 9hole Competition on 7th. 8th. 9th. Jan. were, 1st. Liam Daly 24pts. 2nd. Ted Kennedy 23pts.



Seniors Results

December 30: six teams turned out this morning on a soft day for golf with great scoring. 1st. 57 pts. Paudie Butler, Donal Golden, Jim Gleeson, Pat O'Connell. 2nd. 56 pts. Joe O'Connor, George Murray, Ollie Murray, Joe Fahy. 3rd. 55 pts. Declan Russell, Mick Carey, Mick Murphy, Jim Casey. Happy New Year and safe golfing for 2022. Due to inclement weather the next seniors will be on Thursday January 13



Bereavement

The club extends our sympathies to Phyllis, Eamon, Tim and Tom Connolly on the passing of their mother Mary Theresa.

Future Competition Dates.

Seniors. Every Thursday 9 AM.

Week-end Competitions will be on announced on the Members WhatsApp when weather and course is cleared.