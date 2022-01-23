Roscrea Golf Club news and events

Roscrea Golf Club
Winter League – Round 9, kindly sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea
Overall Winner Trevor Dynan (13) 31 points
Cat 1 Dylan Hogan (10) 30 points
Cat 2 Flann Lyons (13) 30 points
Cat 3 Mark McGinn (45) [31 – 2] 29 points
The new holes in play for Round 10 are 1, 2, 3, 4, 7,12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 & 18.
Wednesday Golfers – Results for January 12
Overall winner Flann Lyons [30 – 3] 27 points (c/b)
Cat 1 Noel McMahon 25 points
Cat 2 Martin Donnellan [29 – 2] 27 points
Cat 3 Paddy Bergin [26 – 2] 24 points
Roscrea Men’s Seniors – Senior’s golf will resume around the 3rd week in January.
Lotto, Wednesday January 12 . No Jackpot Winner. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Note: New easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
Ladies Golf
Winter Festival of Golf: Round 7 of the Winter Festival commenced Monday January 10 and will run up to and including Sunday January 23. Play as often as you wish during each round of the competition. Note the holes in play are 1, 2, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 17 & 18.
9 Hole Re-Entry: A new 9 Hole Re-Entry Competition commences Monday January 17 - play as often as you like during each round of the competition. Holes in play as per Winter Festival of Golf.
Par-Tee Ladies: Par-Tee Ladies meet every Thursday from 1.00 to 2.00pm. Contact Eileen before 11.00am for inclusion in draw. Draw on BRS by 12noon.
