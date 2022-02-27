Search

27 Feb 2022

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club news and fixtures

Golf Notes February 21

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club news and fixtures

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

27 Feb 2022 3:00 PM

Golf Notes February 21
The Captains Drive-in was postponed last weekend due to the very bad weather conditions. It will now be held on March 6th.
It was a very bad week for golf with extremely difficult weather conditions including storms & very heavy rain. In the early part of the week it was possible to get some work done on the course. Green keeper Brian Webster and his staff were out on the course at every opportunity getting sand on the greens etc. We can only look forward to better days ahead.

Mens Golf

The Spring League is up and running this week with a very good participation. It will be played over 4 weeks with each player playing four rounds each.
It will be played over 13 holes 1 – 13 inclusive. Winter rules will apply. Each player must sign in the golf shop before each round, this is mandatory for all players. All the rules of the spring league are on the members WhatsApp.


Ladies Golf
Tuesday morning golf continues every Tuesday from 9.50. The 9-hole competition which has been running since Christmas has concluded. The competition was run with the best two scores to count. The winners were; in 1st place lady Captain Niamh Chadwick 21+21=42. In 2nd place Judy Hayes 19+19 = 38. In 3rd place Marie O’Connor 19+18=37. Well done ladies great scoring. Thanks to all the ladies for supporting the competition.

We have new competition called St Patrick’s 9-hole running until 26th March entry fee is €3 play as often as you like.Spring league coming to the semi final stage so make sure all your cards are in to secure a place in the competition. The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole,€8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend. Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media