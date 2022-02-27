County Tipperary Golf & Country Club news and fixtures

Golf Notes February 21

The Captains Drive-in was postponed last weekend due to the very bad weather conditions. It will now be held on March 6th.

It was a very bad week for golf with extremely difficult weather conditions including storms & very heavy rain. In the early part of the week it was possible to get some work done on the course. Green keeper Brian Webster and his staff were out on the course at every opportunity getting sand on the greens etc. We can only look forward to better days ahead.



Mens Golf

The Spring League is up and running this week with a very good participation. It will be played over 4 weeks with each player playing four rounds each.

It will be played over 13 holes 1 – 13 inclusive. Winter rules will apply. Each player must sign in the golf shop before each round, this is mandatory for all players. All the rules of the spring league are on the members WhatsApp.



Ladies Golf

Tuesday morning golf continues every Tuesday from 9.50. The 9-hole competition which has been running since Christmas has concluded. The competition was run with the best two scores to count. The winners were; in 1st place lady Captain Niamh Chadwick 21+21=42. In 2nd place Judy Hayes 19+19 = 38. In 3rd place Marie O’Connor 19+18=37. Well done ladies great scoring. Thanks to all the ladies for supporting the competition.

We have new competition called St Patrick’s 9-hole running until 26th March entry fee is €3 play as often as you like.Spring league coming to the semi final stage so make sure all your cards are in to secure a place in the competition. The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole,€8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend. Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH