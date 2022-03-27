Roscrea Golf Club - The Captains’ Drive In was held on Sunday March 20

The Captains Drive in was held on Sunday March 20th. There was a huge turn out on support of our incoming Captains Brendan Monaghan & Margaret Collison, and the weather improved as the competition got underway.



At the presentation Gerry Hayes welcomed our Captains Brendan and Margaret and wished them both a successful year. He asked all the members to give them and the Club their full support. Thanks to our caterers for the tasty finger food after the competition.



Competition results as follows: -1st Orla Egan, Brendan Wright, Ruth Cryan, Kevin O Connor 45.5

2nd Patrick Carroll, Mai Phelan, Maura Killackey, George Fletcher 47.3

3rd Brendan Monaghan, Margaret Collison, John Kennedy, Carol Noonan 47.4

4th Des Dooley, Pauline Dooley, Martin Moloney, Mike M Moloney 47.9

St Patrick’s Weekend results

1st Declan Ryan [37 – 2] 35 points

2nd Seamus Moloney 34 points

Next Sunday March 27 men have the Ryan Cup – First Golfer of the Year and 18 Hole Stroke.

Lotto

Wednesday March 16 - Numbers drawn 7, 20, 25 & 28. No Jackpot Winner and no Match 3 Winners. Lucky Dips €25.00 each; Anna Byrne; Eugene King; Nivard Coonan. Online Lucky Dip; Eileen Mullaney, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €4,100. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm.



Note

New easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.

Wednesday Golfers – March 16, away outing to Dundrum Golf Club

1st John McDonnell 35 points

2nd P.J. Wright 35 points

3rd Brendan Dewane 33 points

Full list of winners posted on the notice board in the clubhouse.

Captain Andy Larkin’s Prize on Wednesday next March 23; 18 Hole Competition; Last cards at 1.50pm. Fee €20 for Golf & Meal; All sit down at 6pm. Golf only €10. Presentation of prizes after meal and also presentation of prizes for outing to Dundrum. Best of luck to Captain Andy and all competitors.



Ladies Golf

Winter League: - We have reached the semi-finals of this competition finally. Eilish Dooley's Team (H) V Monica Dooley's Team (G) Ruth Cryan's Team (A) V Sadie Tynan's Team (B). The matches to be played by Saturday March 26. The final is scheduled for Sunday March 27. Hard luck to the disappointed non qualifiers, it was very close at the end.



Tuesday March 15 – 9 Hole Stableford

1st Noreen Heenan 21 points (c/b)

2nd Sadie Tynan 21 points

3rd Mai Phelan 19 points (c/b)Tuesday 22 - 12-hole competition. Holes 1-12.Re Entry - A 12-hole re-entry commenced on March 16, 1- 12

The Ringer is on-going. Holes 1-12



Partee Ladies

On Friday March 25 We hope to have our second competition with The Men's Seniors. Tee time is 11.00am so competitors are advised to arrive at clubhouse about 10.20am. Please let Eileen know on Wednesday 23. Good craic guaranteed and also lots of lovely prizes and a cuppa! Lots of golf to enjoy Ladies