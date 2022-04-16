Ballykisteen Ladies' Golf news and competitions

Ballykisteen Ladies' Golf
Ballykisteen ladies golf
Results
Sunday 10th March – 18 Hole Stableford: Winner Catherine English 37 Pts with 1 Birdie and 7 pars. Runner Up Mairead Quirke 35 Pts. Third Marie Gibson 34 Pts.
Upcoming Fixtures
Tuesday 12th April: 18 Hole Stableford with draw at 10.15am.
Sunday 17th April: 18 Hole Stableford with draw at 11.15am.
Thursday senior (over 50) ladies golf will commence on 21st April with draw for playing partners at 1.30pm. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.
Sunday May 7 is our Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club. Further details to follow
Golf Ireland ‘Get into Golf’ Programme
Beginner golf for ladies will start on 26th April. All potential lady golfers are invited to Ballykisteen to take part in this taster programme. For further details please telephone Jill on 087 313 5069.
