Search

26 Apr 2022

Templemore Golf Club - victory over Dundrum

The J.B. Carr Diamond Trophy was inaugurated by Woodenbridge Golf Club in 1996

Templemore Golf Club - victory over Dundrum

Templemore Golf Club. Enjoying the Captain’s Drive in Day were L/R: Bernie O’Rourke Eddie Butler, George Collins and Mick Carey

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Apr 2022 10:44 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Templemore
J.B. Carr Tournament 2022. Templemore Victory over Dundrum


The J.B. Carr Diamond Trophy was inaugurated by Woodenbridge Golf Club in 1996. This popular event has effectively become the Senior Club Championship of Ireland (Over 60's) with some 200 or so clubs from every corner of Ireland participating.

The semi-finals and finals are held each year in Woodenbridge Golf Club, usually over the second weekend of September. Congratulations to Templemore Team on their 1st. round victory over Dundrum in Templemore today 13th. April.


Team Manager, John Stapleton. Assistant Manager, Jerry Keegan. Team; Dinny Tuohy, Joe O’Connor. Bertie Keane, Bernie O’Rourke. Tom McGrath, Ambrose Purcell. Dinny Maher, Jerry Keegan. Michael Webster, Frank Russell.


Competition Results
15th. 18th. April, 14 Hole Stableford Winner. With 34 points, Frank Russell.
4th Round of the League finishes Sunday 24th April 3 scores to count each team


Spring League
Reminder. Round 4 of the Spring league is now in progress. The results are now in for the 1st , 2nd. and 3rd. round and are posted on the members WhatsApp.
4th Round of the League finishes Sunday April 24, 3 scores to count each team.


Golf is for Everyone
Unfortunately, due to the continuous inclement weather resulting in intermitting closures of the course it was not possible to continue with competitions. As soon as possible all competitions will be back to normal. “Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.


Membership Fees
Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children U15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (U18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member


50/50 Draw
April 18. No 50/50 Draw this weekREMINDER; 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie
/membership/


Seniors Results
14th.April. We had 7 teams out this morning with some very good scoring. 1st. 56 pts. Liam Daly, Sean Cashman, Jim Gleeson, James Murray. 2nd. 54 pts. Paudie Butler, Frankie Shortt, Jim Casey. 3rd. 50 pts, Liam Leahy, Pat O Connell, Joe Clarke.


Future Competition Dates
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am Spring League 4th. round is now in progress.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media