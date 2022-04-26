Templemore Golf Club - victory over Dundrum

Templemore

J.B. Carr Tournament 2022. Templemore Victory over Dundrum



The J.B. Carr Diamond Trophy was inaugurated by Woodenbridge Golf Club in 1996. This popular event has effectively become the Senior Club Championship of Ireland (Over 60's) with some 200 or so clubs from every corner of Ireland participating.

The semi-finals and finals are held each year in Woodenbridge Golf Club, usually over the second weekend of September. Congratulations to Templemore Team on their 1st. round victory over Dundrum in Templemore today 13th. April.



Team Manager, John Stapleton. Assistant Manager, Jerry Keegan. Team; Dinny Tuohy, Joe O’Connor. Bertie Keane, Bernie O’Rourke. Tom McGrath, Ambrose Purcell. Dinny Maher, Jerry Keegan. Michael Webster, Frank Russell.



Competition Results

15th. 18th. April, 14 Hole Stableford Winner. With 34 points, Frank Russell.

4th Round of the League finishes Sunday 24th April 3 scores to count each team



Spring League

Reminder. Round 4 of the Spring league is now in progress. The results are now in for the 1st , 2nd. and 3rd. round and are posted on the members WhatsApp.

4th Round of the League finishes Sunday April 24, 3 scores to count each team.



Golf is for Everyone

Unfortunately, due to the continuous inclement weather resulting in intermitting closures of the course it was not possible to continue with competitions. As soon as possible all competitions will be back to normal. “Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.



Membership Fees

Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children U15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (U18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member



50/50 Draw

April 18. No 50/50 Draw this weekREMINDER; 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie

/membership/



Seniors Results

14th.April. We had 7 teams out this morning with some very good scoring. 1st. 56 pts. Liam Daly, Sean Cashman, Jim Gleeson, James Murray. 2nd. 54 pts. Paudie Butler, Frankie Shortt, Jim Casey. 3rd. 50 pts, Liam Leahy, Pat O Connell, Joe Clarke.



Future Competition Dates

Seniors. Every Thursday 9am Spring League 4th. round is now in progress.